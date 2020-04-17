ACTUALIZACIÓN DE DATOS
Así son los exigentes entrenamientos de las gemelas Flores

17.04.2020 | 21:20
Mónica y Sabrina durante uno de sus duros entrenamientos.
La cuarentena es un tiempo para reinventarse. Ante la imposibilidad de visitar la instalaciones deportivas habituales para un deportista de élite, los protagonistas se tienen que adaptar al medio. Sabrina Flores y Mónica Flores han demostrado que en este confinamiento, no hay excusas para no mantenerse en forma e incluso mejorar. 
 
Las gemelas que juegan en el Sevilla FC (Sabrina) y en el Valencia CF (Mónica) de la Primera Ibedrola han hecho del salón de su domicilio y del patio, su propio gimnasio. Muchos de sus entrenamientos los cuelgan en las redes sociales donde solo los más atrevidos pueden llegar a completarlos. 
 
Dominadas, ejercicios con balón, diversos tipos de HIIT (entrenamientos de intervalos de alta intensidad), yoga e incluso acrosport. La cuarentena no es un impedimento para que las gemelas demuestren sus grandes capacidades físicas. 
 


Pero esto no queda aquí. Mónica Flores gestiona la cuenta de Instagram @Futbolfoodie donde cuelga diversos tipos de recetas de platos saludables y ambas aprovechan el confinamiento para mostrar al público sus elaboradas comidas. A la vida deportiva se le suma una gran pasión por la cocina saludable. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pizzzzzaaa (gluten free, vegan, and very simple) ?? What you will need: — — — (for the crust) - 3/4 cup quinoa covered by 1" of water and soaked for 6 - 8 hours (or overnight) - 1/4 cup water - 1 teaspoon baking powder - 1/2 teaspoon salt - 2 tablespoons olive oil — — — (Toppings) - tomatoes sauce or fresh tomatoes - Any veggies of choice! - Cheese (if you want), or vegan based cheese — — — What to do: 1. Once you have the soaked quinoa ready, preheat oven to 425 degrees F. 2. Line cake pan with parchment paper and evenly spread around one tablespoon of oil in the center. 3. rinse quinoa, then add to a blender. Add the 1/4 cup of water, baking powder, salt and remaining olive oil, and blend on high until smooth and creamy. It should resemble a thick pancake batter. 4. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 15 minutes 5. Remove, flip and return to oven baking for another 10 - 15 minutes until browned and edges are crispy. 7. Top with sauce, cheese (we didnt put cheese on ours) and any other toppings you'd like and bake for 12 - 15 minutes until cheese has melted and started to brown. 9. Remove, let cool for a few minutes in the pan, transfer cutting board and slice. Recipe from "simplyquinoa.com" Enjoy!!! — — — #quinoa #veganpizza #healthypizza #pizzarecipe #healthypizzadough #glutenfreerecipes #glutenfreedough #veganpizzadough

Una publicación compartida de Monica Flores (@futbolfoodie) el

Tanto Sabrina como Mónica han demostrado que el confinamiento es un buen momento para mejorar y que el mejor remedio para combatir el estrés producido por la cuarentena es mantenerse activo. 
 
