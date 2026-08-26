Clasificación Vuelta a España 2026 tras la 5 etapa | Brennan hace doblete, Pogacar se toma un descanso
Los equipos de los velocistas hicieron su trabajo y Brennan se impuso en Roquetes, con los favoritos entrando en el grupo
El joven británico del Visma Matthew Brennan amenaza con tiranizar la lucha en las llegadas masivas en los próximos años y, de momento, ya se ha convertido en el segundo ciclista que hace doblete en esta Vuelta a España 2026.
Cuatro etapas han podido completarse y sólo han tenido dos ganadores, Brennan y Pogacar. El corredor de Visma-Lease a Bike era gran favorito para ganar la quinta etapa de La Vuelta, con final en Roquetes, y ahí se ha mostrado más rápido que el belga del Red Bull Jordi Meeus.
En una quinta etapa marcada por el fuerte ritmo del pelotón y los infructuosos intentos de fuga, los equipos de los velocistas hicieron su trabajo, aunque alguno de ellos, como Van Aert, se quedó con la miel en los labios.
Clasificación etapa 5 de la Vuelta a España 2026
1. Brennan, Matthew (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) 03:47:02
2. Meeus, Jordi (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) m.t.
3. Albanese, Vincenzo (EF Education-EasyPost) m.t.
4. Romele, Alessandro (XDS Astana Team) m.t.
5. Laurance, Axel (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) m.t.
6. Aular, Orluis (Movistar Team) m.t.
7. Laporte, Christophe (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) m.t.
8. Dainese, Alberto (Soudal Quick-Step) m.t.
9. Braet, Vito (Lotto-Intermarché) m.t.
10. González, David (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) m.t.
11. Van Aert, Wout (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) m.t.
12. Miquel Delgado, Pau (Bahrain Victorious) m.t.
13. Tronchon, Bastien (Groupama-FDJ United) m.t.
14. Hofstetter, Hugo (NSN Cycling Team) m.t.
15. Tiller, Rasmus (Uno-X Mobility) m.t.
Clasificación general de la Vuelta a España 2026 tras la etapa 5
1. Pogacar, Tadej (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 11:26:01
2. Roglic, Primoz (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) + 03:21
3. Mas, Enric (Movistar Team) + 03:32
4. Kuss, Sepp (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) + 03:44
5. Onley, Oscar (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) + 03:45
6. Carapaz, Richard (EF Education-EasyPost) + 03:50
7. Gall, Felix (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) + 03:57
8. Skjelmose, Mattias (Lidl-Trek) + 04:06
9. Widar, Jarno (Lotto-Intermarché) + 04:06
10. Vine, Jay (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) + 04:11
11. Mühlberger, Gregor (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) + 04:34
12. Debruyne, Ramses (Alpecin-Premier Tech) + 04:44
13. Torres, Pablo (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) + 05:27
14. Tejada, Harold (XDS Astana Team) + 05:30
15. Brenner, Marco (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) + 06:02
16. Berthet, Clément ( Groupama-FDJ United) + 07:32
17. Ruiz, Ibon (Equipo Kern Pharma) + 08:37
18. Bisiaux, Léo (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) + 08:44
19. Tulett, Ben (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) + 08:44
20. Omrzel, Jakob (Bahrain Victorious) + 09:17
21. Martin,-Guyonnet Guillaume (Groupama-FDJ United) + 09:25
22. Nordhagen, Jorgen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) + 09:26
23. Hirt, Jan (NSN Cycling Team) + 09:47
24. Rodriguez, Cristian (XDS Astana Team) + 09:51
25. Pickering, Finlay (Team Jayco-AlUla) + 09:54
26. Svestad-Bårdseng, Embret (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) + 10:52
27. Landa, Mikel (Soudal Quick-Step) + 11:31
28. Riccitello, Matthew (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) + 12:09
29. Rodríguez, Juan (EF Education-EasyPost) + 12:49
30. Johannessen, Tobias (Halland Uno-X Mobility) + 13:43
31. Berrade, Urko (Equipo Kern Pharma) + 14:20