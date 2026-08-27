Clasificación Vuelta a España 2026 tras la 6 etapa | Golpe de mano de Enric Mas junto a Pogacar
El ciclista balear del Movistar Team se aúpa a la segunda plaza de la Vuelta a España 2026 tras acabar la sexta etapa junto al esloveno
Enric Mas cuajó en la sexta etapa de esta Vuelta a España 2026 una de sus mejores etapas en la ronda española y, sin embargo, no le dio para ganar. Simplemente, porque iba con alguien que no regala nada: Tadej Pogacar.
El esloveno logró su tercera victoria en la ronda española, de cinco posibles, y reforzó su liderato, pero fue Enric Mas el 'ganador' de la jornada, ya que sacó ventaja a todos sus rivales por su gran objetivo: ser segundo.
Con Pogacar, ser segundo es lo máximo que aspiran los demás y ese puesto lo ocupa ahora el ciclista balear del Movistar Team, que ha adelantado al cuatro veces campeón de la Vuelta, el también esloveno Primoz Roglic. Mas, ahora segundo, está 3.34 minutos de Pogacar y Roglic, a 4.21.
Clasificación de la etapa 6 de la Vuelta a España 2026
1. Pogacar, Tadej (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 04:12:40
2. Mas, Enric (Movistar Team) m.t.
3. Debruyne, Ramses (Alpecin-Premier Tech) + 46
4. Carapaz, Richard (EF Education-EasyPost) + 46
5. Tejada, Harold (XDS Astana Team) + 46
6. Gall, Felix (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) + 46
7. Roglic, Primoz (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) + 46
8. Rodriguez, Cristian (XDS Astana Team) + 01:38
9. Berthet, Clément (Groupama-FDJ United) + 01:38
10. Skjelmose, Mattias (Lidl-Trek) + 01:38
11. Kuss, Sepp (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) + 01:38
12. Onley, Oscar (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) + 01:38
13. Kron, Andreas (Uno-X Mobility) + 03:46
14. Camprubí, Marcel (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) + 03:46
15. Konrad, Patrick (Lidl-Trek) + 03:46
Clasificación general tras la etapa 6 de la Vuelta a España 2026
1. Pogacar ,Tadej (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 15:38:27
2. Mas, Enric (Movistar Team) + 03:34
3. Roglic, Primoz (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) + 04:21
4. Carapaz, Richard (EF Education-EasyPost) + 04:50
5. Gall, Felix (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) + 04:55
6. Kuss, Sepp (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) + 05:36
7. Onley, Oscar (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) + 05:37
8. Debruyne, Ramses (Alpecin-Premier Tech) + 05:40
9. Skjelmose, Mattias (Lidl-Trek) + 05:58
10. Tejada, Harold (XDS Astana Team) + 06:30
11. Widar, Jarno (Lotto-Intermarché) + 08:08
12. Mühlberger, Gregor (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) + 08:36
13. Berthet, Clément (Groupama-FDJ United) + 09:24
14. Rodriguez, Cristian (XDS Astana Team) + 11:43
15. Omrzel, Jakob (Bahrain Victorious) + 13:19
16. Martin-Guyonnet, Guillaume (Groupama-FDJ United) + 13:27
17. Bisiaux, Léo (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) + 14:43
18. Svestad-Bårdseng, Embret (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) + 14:54
19. Pickering, Finlay (Team Jayco-AlUla) + 15:53
20. Riccitello, Matthew (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) + 16:11
21. Aparicio, Mario (Burgos Burpellet BH) + 24:51
22. Buitrago, Santiago (Bahrain Victorious) + 27:45
23. Garofoli, Gianmarco (Soudal Quick-Step) + 28:17
24. Leemreize, Gijs (Team Picnic PostNL) + 29:39
25. Canal, Carlos (Movistar Team) + 29:41
26. Camprubí ,Marcel (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) + 30:04
27. Gaffuri, Mattia (Team Picnic PostNL) + 30:10
28. Konrad, Patrick (Lidl-Trek) + 31:24
29. Wilksch, Hannes (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) + 35:31
30. Kron, Andreas (Uno-X Mobility) + 38:37