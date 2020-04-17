Así son los exigentes entrenamientos de las gemelas Flores

Así son los exigentes entrenamientos de las gemelas FloresAlejandro Pecci 17.04.2020 | 21:20
I'm bored. Okay let's do something. Want to do some arm workout challenges? Sure. — — — Swipe for some twin "what to do when bored" fun ??????????. 1) pull ups 2) hanging leg raises 3) pull ups + hanging leg raises 4) 1-arm pull ups 5) plyo push-ups 6) handstand push ups 7) ripped hands ?? — — — #QuarantineContinued #TwinVideosContinued #ArmChallenge
Pizzzzzaaa (gluten free, vegan, and very simple) ?? What you will need: — — — (for the crust) - 3/4 cup quinoa covered by 1" of water and soaked for 6 - 8 hours (or overnight) - 1/4 cup water - 1 teaspoon baking powder - 1/2 teaspoon salt - 2 tablespoons olive oil — — — (Toppings) - tomatoes sauce or fresh tomatoes - Any veggies of choice! - Cheese (if you want), or vegan based cheese — — — What to do: 1. Once you have the soaked quinoa ready, preheat oven to 425 degrees F. 2. Line cake pan with parchment paper and evenly spread around one tablespoon of oil in the center. 3. rinse quinoa, then add to a blender. Add the 1/4 cup of water, baking powder, salt and remaining olive oil, and blend on high until smooth and creamy. It should resemble a thick pancake batter. 4. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 15 minutes 5. Remove, flip and return to oven baking for another 10 - 15 minutes until browned and edges are crispy. 7. Top with sauce, cheese (we didnt put cheese on ours) and any other toppings you'd like and bake for 12 - 15 minutes until cheese has melted and started to brown. 9. Remove, let cool for a few minutes in the pan, transfer cutting board and slice. Recipe from "simplyquinoa.com" Enjoy!!! — — — #quinoa #veganpizza #healthypizza #pizzarecipe #healthypizzadough #glutenfreerecipes #glutenfreedough #veganpizzadough
