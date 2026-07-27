Así queda la clasificación del Tour de Francia 2026 tras la 21ª etapa: Pogacar, campeón por quinta vez
Pogacar, pese a tener ya el título en su mano, compitió hasta el final por llevarse la última etapa, pero el neerlandés Van der Poel se la arrebató en el último sprint
El esloveno Tadej Pogacar (Klanec, 27 años) entró en la página de oro del Tour de Francia al igualar los cinco maillots amarillos de los legendarios Anquetil, Merckx, Hinault e Indurain, hecho histórico que se concretó tras una breve jornada de 89 km que concluyó en París con el triunfo del neerlandés Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin), que logró su segundo triunfo.
Un final de Tour maravilloso, el más rápido de la historia, con una etapa corta pero explosiva que terminó con un duelo mano a mano entre Pogacar y Van der Poel desde la tercera subida a Montmartre que dio paso a un sprint impresionante que dio gloria al mejor clasicómano del mundo, exhausto en el suelo nada más atravesar la línea de meta en los Campos Elíseos.
Clasificación de la etapa 21 del Tour de Francia
- Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin - Premier Tech): 1:58:49
- Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Premier Tech): m.t.
- Mads Pedersen (Lidl - Trek): m.t.
- Max Kanter (XDS Astana Team): m.t.
- Ben Healy (EF Education - EasyPost): m.t.
- Matej Mohorič (Bahrain - Victorious): m.t.
- Rick Pluimers (Tudor Pro Cycling Team): m.t.
- Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies): m.t.
- Clément Russo (Cofidis): m.t.
- Milan Fretin (Groupama - FDJ United): m.t.
- Biniam Girmay (NSN Cycling Team): m.t.
- Jasper Stuyven (Soudal Quick-Step): m.t.
- Michael Matthews (Team Jayco AlUla): m.t.
- Filippo Ganna (Netcompany INEOS): m.t.
- Huub Artz (Lotto Intermarché): m.t.
- Marco Haller (Tudor Pro Cycling Team): m.t.
- Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility): m.t.
- Javier Romo (Movistar Team): m.t.
- Alexandre Delettre (TotalEnergies): m.t.
Clasificación general del Tour de Francia 2026
- Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates - XRG): 73:56:26
- Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe): +6:26
- Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates - XRG): +9:42
- Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM Team): +11:56
- Lenny Martinez (Bahrain - Victorious): +13:02
- Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl - Trek): +14:59
- Juan Ayuso (Lidl - Trek): +17:48
- Richard Carapaz (EF Education - EasyPost): +20:00
- Jordan Jegat (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team): +29:28
- Tom Pidcock (TotalEnergies): +33:21
- Yannis Voisard (Tudor Pro Cycling Team): +38:02
- Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility): +56:37
- Sepp Kuss (Team Visma | Lease a Bike): +1:02:23
- Davide Piganzoli (Team Visma | Lease a Bike): +1:03:43
- Jai Hindley (Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe): +1:23:28
- Nicolas Prodhomme (Decathlon CMA CGM Team): +1:25:01
- Tiesj Benoot (Decathlon CMA CGM Team): +1:32:56
- Quinn Simmons (Lidl - Trek): +1:35:28
- Sean Quinn (EF Education - EasyPost): +1:47:05
- Egan Bernal (Netcompany INEOS): +1:47:58
- Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates - XRG): +1:51:59
- Thymen Arensman (Netcompany INEOS): +2:02:42
- Carlos Verona (Lidl - Trek): +2:05:22
- Matthew Riccitello (Decathlon CMA CGM Team): +2:11:09
- Derek Gee-West (Lidl - Trek): +2:12:59
- Harold Tejada (XDS Astana Team): +2:19:47
- Maxim Van Gils (Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe): +2:24:09
- Ben O'Connor (Team Jayco AlUla): +2:31:38
- Pablo Castrillo (Movistar Team): +2:31:43
- Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma | Lease a Bike): +2:33:29
- Guillaume Martin (Groupama - FDJ United): +2:34:15
- Felix Großschartner (UAE Team Emirates - XRG): +2:43:22
- Mattia Cattaneo (Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe): +2:51:19
- Raúl García Pierna (Movistar Team): +2:52:32
- Mauro Schmid (Team Jayco AlUla): +2:53:29
- Kévin Vauquelin (Netcompany INEOS): +3:01:17
- Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain - Victorious): +3:03:52
- Sergio Higuita (XDS Astana Team): +3:04:35
- Quinten Hermans (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team): +3:05:23
- Afonso Clément Braz (Groupama - FDJ United): +3:06:23
- Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Intermarché): +3:08:22
- Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Decathlon CMA CGM Team): +3:08:28
- Tobias Foss (Netcompany INEOS): +3:08:29
- Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal Quick-Step): +3:09:21
- Ion Izagirre (Cofidis): +3:10:13
- Alex Baudin (EF Education - EasyPost): +3:11:41
- Abel Balderstone (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA): +3:24:26
- Marc Hirschi (Tudor Pro Cycling Team): +3:29:59
- Mathias Vacek (Lidl - Trek): +3:34:36
- Nicolas Breuillard (TotalEnergies): +3:34:36